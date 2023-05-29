Phillip Schofield has hit back at critics who have shared their views over his exit from This Morning and affair with a younger work colleague. On Instagram he said: "Now I no longer work on @thismorning I am free to say this. I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice."This morning IS the best show to work on, with the best people. In all the years I worked there there was no toxicity. You can listen to those persistently loud voices if you like.

"But the thousands of guests over the years, thousands of staff and crew, hundreds of presenters and contributors all know, it IS a family of wonderful, talented, kind, hard working people."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The social media rant comes after former This Morning presenter Dr Ranj Singh claimed the culture at This Morning was “toxic”. The NHS doctor released a statement via Twitter on Sunday which read: “I didn’t know the truth about what was going on with Philip, but I do know the issues with TM go far beyond him.”

Phillip Schofield. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Most Popular

The NHS doctor featured on This Morning for 10 years and said he’d “thought long and hard about posting” the statement. The 43-year-old added he raised his concerns to ITV while he worked on the show.

He said: “I even took my concerns directly to the top of ITV: the culture at This Morning had become toxic, no longer aligned with ITV values, and I felt like because I whistle-blew I was managed out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But as history and experience have taught us, things like bullying and discrimination are very hard to prove, particularly in hindsight and when the ‘people in power’ control the narrative. As we’ve seen, no review or investigation is foolproof. Still, I was assured that certain things were going to be addressed and changes made. I haven’t worked on the show since… and I’m not the only one who has spoken up or experienced similar.”

The TV presenter ended the statement by saying he has learned lessons from working within the industry.