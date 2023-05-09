News you can trust since 1853
‘What the hell is that?’ : UK photographer snaps ‘UFO’ flying over Coronation’s Red Arrows aerial display

After taking pictures of the Red Arrows display from his London apartment block on Coronation day, the photographer was confused to see a mysterious red object hovering over them in one of the frames.

Sophie Wills
Published 9th May 2023, 07:12 BST- 1 min read

A photographer says he snapped a “UFO” - flying over the Coronation of King Charles. Simon Balson was taking pictures of the Red Arrows aerial display on Saturday (May 6) when he spotted the unusual object.

The 59-year-old says he has “no idea” what the object is, adding that there have been a “lot of unexplained sightings” recently in the area. Images show the Red Arrows aircraft flying towards the Mall in London - but slightly overhead a red object hovers above them.

Due to bad weather, he did not check the photos until Monday (May 7) when he spotted the unusual object in one frame. He said: “I was shooting some photos from the 13th floor of my apartment building in Limehouse while the Red Arrows did their fly-over.

“The weather was bad so there were no birds in the air, and I couldn’t really see the planes so I didn’t check the photos until later.. When I did though I spotted this weird object and just thought ‘what the hell is that’.

    Simon Balson, 59, was taking pictures of the Red Arrows aerial display when he spotted the unusual object. Simon Balson, 59, was taking pictures of the Red Arrows aerial display when he spotted the unusual object.
    “I enhanced the image and tried to increase the spec to see what it was, it looks like a floating acorn or something. All I could get is that it had a little bit of a red top, but I just have no idea what it could be.

    “There have been lots of strange ‘UFO’ sightings recently, so I thought other people might be able to guess what it was.”

