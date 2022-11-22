Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing another round of PMQs on Wednesday November 3 for the fourth time. Prime Minister Sunak missed last week’s PMQs as he was attending COP27 in Egypt. Deputy Prime Minister, Dominic Raab stood in his place.

This week’s questioning comes after it was revealed the UK’s economy will be the worst off of any major wealthy country next year. And the prime minister is sure to be asked about the fiscal statement issued last week.

PMQs provides MPs with a chance to quiz the prime minister on the state of the country and the government. Following this week’s tumultuous politics, with the economy the main talking point, Mr Sunak is sure to face a lot of scrutiny again this week.

Here is everything you need to know if you want to follow this week’s PMQs in the House of Commons.

When is PMQs?

PMQs takes place at the House of Commons at 12pm every Wednesday. The session lasts around 30 minutes, usually finishing at around 12.30pm. If you want to follow proceedings at the House of Commons, here is how you can watch the PMQs live.