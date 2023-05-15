The Prince of Wales is reportedly keen to make changes to the centuries old coronation ceremony when he becomes king. Prince William reportedly wants to make his coronation more modern and relevant to 21st century Britain.

William is said to be eager to ditch the "homage of the people" that caused controversy for King Charles before the coronation. The Archbishop of Canterbury received criticism after inviting those in Westminster Abbey and around the UK to swear their allegiance to King Charles.

A source close to William told the Sunday Times: “There is no way he will go down that route or anything like it. He is really thinking, how do we make his coronation feel more relevant in the future?

“He is mindful of the fact that in 20 years’ time, or whenever his time comes, how can the coronation be modern but also unifying to the nation and the Commonwealth? I think his coronation will look and feel quite different."

Another source close to William said: "He’s taking stock, he’s thinking ‘that was a supreme success and it was because Pa altered things. I’ve got to be cognisant of how that evolution happens in my day.

Prince William is reportedly already planning his coronation