Royal fans and celebrities were quick to comment following Princess of Wales’s video message yesterday,where she revealed she has completed her chemotherapy treatment.

At the time of writing, nearly 70,000 royal fans have commented on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Instagram post following Catherine, Princess of Wales’s video message, where she revealed that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment.

In the video, she also said: “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.”

Towards the end of her message, she said: “To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey- I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light so let that light shine bright.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales's brother, James Middleton, Fearne Cotton (pictured here with the Princess of Wales) and Holly Willoughby have all reacted to the Princess of Wales's video (Photos by Getty Images) | Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales’s brother, James MIddleton was one of the first to comment and he said: “I couldn’t be more proud,” followed by a red heart emoji. Television presenter Holly Willoughby said: “Sending you and your family so much love… such beautiful words.. Best wishes for your ongoing health and happiness.”

Fearne Cotton also commented and said: “Weeping. This is so beautiful. Love and prayers,” whilst Giovanna Fletcher said: “Gosh. this is so beautiful. An incredible amount of pure love in one video.”

Georgia Toffolo said: “Love this soooo much,” whilst radio presenter Jenni Falconer said: Truly moving. Utterly beautiful. Sending so much love,” followed by a red heart emoji.