Hear what the public has to say about living at home with parents, and ministers’ new proposal to ban criminals from pubs and sports events, instead of imprisoning them.

In the Shots! TV exclusive series The Verdict, our reporters hit the streets to talk to the public about the news making the headlines this week. In this episode, we hear your thoughts on how old is too old to live with your parents and ministers' new proposal to ban criminals from certain public spaces. You can watch The Verdict: How old is too old to live at home? to learn more.

New ban proposal

Ministers have proposed to ban criminals from pubs and sports events, instead of imprisoning them for their crimes. We spoke to members of the public in major cities across the UK to hear what they think.

A man in Liverpool said: “I can’t see that making any difference whatsoever. I mean, if they want prison spaces, then a lot of people who are there, they shouldn’t be there. If, for instance, they were to decriminalise drugs and give it on prescription, half of all crime would disappear overnight.”

A woman in Birmingham said: “I can see what you’re saying. But, is removing the pub or sports privileges from them going to make any real difference? I’m not sure.”

How old is too old to live at home?

With the rising cost of living, many people are living with their parents far into their adult years. We asked the public, how old is too old to live at home?

A man in Glasgow Said: “I think it’s extremely unhealthy for both generations. Young people need to move out, get their own lives, and have their own space away from their parents.”

A man in London said: “There isn’t a limit. I mean for other countries in Southern Europe, they have much higher rates of people living at home. (...) At the moment it’s not a choice. People are doing it out of desperation.”

The Verdict on Shots! TV

