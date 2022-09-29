News you can trust since 1853
Queen Elizabeth II cause and time of death confirmed

The 96 year-old monarch passed away at her Balmoral estate in Scotland on September 8, 2022.

By Andrew Quinn
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 3:19 pm

Queen Elizabeth II’s cause of death has been recorded on her death certificate, it has been revealed.

The official document was published by the National Records of Scotland on Thursday September 29.

The certificate shows the Queen died at 3.10pm at Balmoral Castle near Ballater, Scotland.

The document lists the cause of death as “old age” and is signed by the Queen’s daughter, Anne, the Princess Royal.

