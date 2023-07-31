Red Bull have seen a Formula 1 trophy broken for the second weekend in a row. Max Verstappen took home another win at the Belgian Grand Prix, securing the team a first-place trophy and a constructors’ trophy.

Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez finished second which continued a successful run for the team. However, one of the trophies was damaged in the post-race celebrations for a consecutive week.

The team were taking their weekly celebratory group photo following the Grand Prix, where champagne was sprayed, sending them running for shelter. In the process, one of the trophies was knocked over and the trophy tumbled to the floor.

In a video posted to Red Bull’s social media accounts, various members can be seen running towards the camera before someone trips over the trophy. Race winner Max Verstappen, 25, was then seen shouting: “It’s broken again! The trophy is broken again!”

The footage showed the board celebrating the team’s win, knocking over what appears to be the constructors’ trophy. Helmut Marko, the Red Bull adviser, was seen making sure that the other two prizes were not damaged.

Marko could be seen holding onto the winners’ trophies, but it was sadly too late to save the third trophy. It comes just a week after the Dutchman’s trophy at the Hungarian Grand Prix was smashed on the podium.

McLaren driver Lando Norris, 23, banged his champagne bottle down on the first place podium and inadvertently sent the porcelain trophy toppling over. The British driver has since apologised for causing damage but made it clear that he will not change his celebration.

Norris said: “I do want to apologise for it. I obviously had no intention to do such a thing, and I know how much it means to the Hungarians and it is part of their culture.

“It was never my intention to do such a thing and I did apologise to Max. I know I made a couple of jokes about it which maybe I should not have. I know if it was my trophy, I’d be annoyed, so I do apologise for it.