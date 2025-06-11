Revealed: Crash hotspots on roads and junctions in Halifax, Sowerby Bridge, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge, Ripponden and Todmorden where high number of road accidents occurred

By Catherine Gannon
Published 11th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
Government data has revealed the roads and junctions in Calderdale where a high number of crashes have occurred.

Using data from the Department for Transport, Crashmap.co.uk has revealed the roads and junctions in Calderdale where a high number of crashes occurred between 2019 and 2023.

The crashes have been categorised into ‘slight’, ‘serious’, and ‘fatal’, and we’ve included some of the crash hotspots in Halifax, Sowerby Bridge, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge, Ripponden and Todmorden.

Click through the list to see where some of Calderdale’s crash hotspots are, and how many accidents took place there within the five-year period.

Roads and junctions in Halifax, Brighouse, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden where a high number of road accidents have occurred.

1. Roads and junctions which are crash hotspots

Roads and junctions in Halifax, Brighouse, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden where a high number of road accidents have occurred. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Between 2019 and 2023, the roundabout and its approaches saw 10 slight accidents and two serious accidents.

2. Halifax Road, Burnley Road, and Rochdale Road intersection – Todmorden

Between 2019 and 2023, the roundabout and its approaches saw 10 slight accidents and two serious accidents. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Sowerby Street, which adjoins West Street, had nine slight accidents between 2019 and 2023.

3. Sowerby Street, Sowerby Bridge

Sowerby Street, which adjoins West Street, had nine slight accidents between 2019 and 2023. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The turning where Ripponden New Bank becomes Elland Road in Ripponden saw five slight accidents and two serious accidents between 2019 and 2023.

4. Ripponden New Bank/Elland Road – Ripponden

The turning where Ripponden New Bank becomes Elland Road in Ripponden saw five slight accidents and two serious accidents between 2019 and 2023. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hebden BridgeTodmordenSowerby BridgeBrighouseHalifaxCalderdale
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice