Using data from the Department for Transport, Crashmap.co.uk has revealed the roads and junctions in Calderdale where a high number of crashes occurred between 2019 and 2023.

The crashes have been categorised into ‘slight’, ‘serious’, and ‘fatal’, and we’ve included some of the crash hotspots in Halifax, Sowerby Bridge, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge, Ripponden and Todmorden.

Click through the list to see where some of Calderdale’s crash hotspots are, and how many accidents took place there within the five-year period.

1 . Roads and junctions which are crash hotspots Roads and junctions in Halifax, Brighouse, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden where a high number of road accidents have occurred. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Halifax Road, Burnley Road, and Rochdale Road intersection – Todmorden Between 2019 and 2023, the roundabout and its approaches saw 10 slight accidents and two serious accidents. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Sowerby Street, Sowerby Bridge Sowerby Street, which adjoins West Street, had nine slight accidents between 2019 and 2023. Photo: Google Photo Sales