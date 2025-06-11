Using data from the Department for Transport, Crashmap.co.uk has revealed the roads and junctions in Calderdale where a high number of crashes occurred between 2019 and 2023.
Click through the list to see where some of Calderdale’s crash hotspots are, and how many accidents took place there within the five-year period.
1. Roads and junctions which are crash hotspots
Roads and junctions in Halifax, Brighouse, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden where a high number of road accidents have occurred. Photo: Google
2. Halifax Road, Burnley Road, and Rochdale Road intersection – Todmorden
Between 2019 and 2023, the roundabout and its approaches saw 10 slight accidents and two serious accidents. Photo: Google
3. Sowerby Street, Sowerby Bridge
Sowerby Street, which adjoins West Street, had nine slight accidents between 2019 and 2023. Photo: Google
4. Ripponden New Bank/Elland Road – Ripponden
The turning where Ripponden New Bank becomes Elland Road in Ripponden saw five slight accidents and two serious accidents between 2019 and 2023. Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.