Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Convicted paedophile Rolf Harris has died at the age of 93
Rolf Harris, Australian entertainer and convicted paedophile, has died at the age of 93 following a long illness.It was reported earlier this year that the former musician was ‘gravely sick and receiving 24-hour care’.
The entertainer was a family favourite for more than three decades, fronting a range of popular children's TV shows and producing a variety of number one hits.
However, this changed in June 2014 when Harris was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison for 12 indecent assaults on four teenage girls between 1968 and 1986, although one of those was later overturned.
The Australian entertainer served nearly three years at HMP Stafford before being released on licence in May 2017. Following his release, Harris was believed to have returned to a multi-million pound estate in Berkshire.