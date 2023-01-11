Royal Mail has announced ‘severe service disruption’ caused by a cyber incident, which means it’s temporarily unable to send letters and parcels overseas. According to The Independent , the company said the attack had caused disruption to its international export services and it was temporarily unable to despatch export items to overseas destinations.

Royal Mail said: “We have asked customers temporarily to stop submitting any export items into the network while we work hard to resolve the issue. Some customers may experience delay or disruption to items already shipped for export.

“Our import operations continue to perform a full service with some minor delays. Our teams are working around the clock to resolve this disruption and we will update customers as soon as we have more information.

“We immediately launched an investigation into the incident and we are working with external experts. We have reported the incident to our regulators and the relevant security authorities.

