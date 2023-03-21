As we approach Easter, Sainsbury’s have reportedly revealed their opening times over the Easter weekend according to a national newspaper. Many sectors, including retail, alter their operating times around Easter.

Easter, along with Christmas and Bank Holidays, see opening times differ to usual. Other major supermarkets such as Tesco, Asda and more are expected to alter their opening times, but Sainsbury’s, along with Aldi are among the first to confirm their Easter operating hours.

Sainsbury’s are one of the biggest supermarkets in the UK, boasting more than 600 supermarkets and over 800 convenience stores across the UK, and are considered as one of the ‘big three’ along with Asda and Tesco.

The chain’s supermarkets will be open between 6am and 11pm on Good Friday, 6am to 11pm on Easter Saturday and 7am to 10pm on Easter Monday. They will be closed all day on Easter Sunday, a schedule common amongst supermarkets.

This comes after Aldi confirmed their Easter operating hours. Aldi stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, but will be open until 8pm on Easter Monday. The usual opening times of Aldi stores up and down the UK will revert to normal by Tuesday, April 11.

