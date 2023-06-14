Sainsbury’s has cut the price of one of its essential everyday items for the first time in two years. The retail giant has said it wants to pass on savings to customers as it adds toilet rolls to its Aldi Price Match guarantee.

Rhian Bartlett, food commercial director at Sainsbury’s, said: “The rate of grocery price inflation remains at a record high, which is why we are continuing to lower prices wherever we can on the food and household products our customers buy most often.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After more than two years of inflation on the price of pulp, we are now seeing a decline which is enabling us to pass savings directly on to our customers and reduce the price of our own brand toilet roll.

From today, our by Sainsbury’s Super Soft double toilet rolls* have been added to our popular Aldi Price Match campaign for the first time, and customers will now be able to save as much as 11% on these items.

Most Popular

“In addition to food, we’re focused on battling inflation on high volume household products that we know customers buy day in day out. For example, following the addition of own brand nappies to the Price Match campaign in January, sales have increased by 20%. Sainsbury’s said it is committed to offering our customers ‘the best possible value’ so they know that they are getting a ‘great deal’ on their everyday staples.”

The news comes after Sainsbury’s launched its new Nectar Prices to rival Tesco’s discounted products for Clubcard customers.

Sainsbury’s has cut the price of toilet rolls

Sainsbury’s toilet roll prices

by Sainsbury’s Super Soft White Toilet Tissue Double Rolls 2 equals 4, was £1.90 now £1.69