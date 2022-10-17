You may find yourself donning shorts rather than a winter coat to go trick or treating this Halloween thanks to a period of unusually warm weather set to hit the UK at the end of October. It’s down to a ‘plume of heat’ from Africa that some forecasters are predicting is about to sweep Europe and push temperatures as high as 23°C in some parts of the UK.

Netweather forecaster Nick Finnis said that some computer models are showing ‘22°C or 23°C by midweek’, reports the Mirror . “An exceptionally-warm plume of air from northwest Africa looks like being pumped across Europe and to Britain,” he added, “with up to the low 30s in France, and over 20°C in southern Britain.”

Pumpkins sit in a wheelbarrow at Tulleys farm in Crawley, England.

Dr Mark McCarthy, of the Met Office’s National Climate Information Centre, said: “It was the warmest year so far up to the end of September, with each month since January being warmer than average. 2022 is on track to be one of the warmest years on record if warmer-than-average conditions persist.”

What the Met Office long range forecast says

The Met Office long range forecast for October 21 - October 30 said the UK should expect an ‘unsettled’ start to the weekend with heavy and thundery showers possible in places, and drier conditions in the north east. Temperatures will be mild in the south and west of the country, with colder spells in the north east. For the rest of the country, temperatures will be ‘near normal’, perhaps ‘warm during sunny spells’.