Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If your windows are slightly dusty this week, here’s why. Satellite imagery shows vast swathes of Sahara sand blowing across Europe and landing in the UK amid a delayed September heatwave .

The snapshot shows observations of the phenomenon on Wednesday (September 6) - which was the hottest day of the year in the UK so far. The fascinating images were made possible by NASA’s Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Manchester, residents reported waking up on Thursday morning to find their cars were filthier than usual . It’s though to be down to Saharan dust which has blown all the way to the UK from North Africa.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Satellite view of Earth taken on September 6 shows Saharan dust blowing over the UK.

Most Popular

The Met Office said: “Saharan dust is a mixture of sand and dust from the Sahara, the vast desert area that covers most of North Africa. As in other parts of the world, the wind can blow strongly over deserts - whipping up dust and sand high into the sky.

“If the winds in the upper part of the atmosphere are blowing north, the dust can be carried as far as the UK.” It comes a late summer heatwave grips the UK, with an amber-level health warning from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) lodged for most of England until Sunday (September 10).