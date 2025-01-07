Severe weather conditions cause major disruptions in Halifax

By Saqib Malik
Contributor
Published 7th Jan 2025, 23:40 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2025, 09:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Halifax, UK, is currently experiencing significant snowfall, leading to hazardous road conditions and widespread disruptions. The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for Ice, in effect until Wednesday, 12:00 PM GMT, cautioning residents about icy stretches that may impact transport.

Many roads in and around Halifax have become treacherous due to accumulated snow and ice. Calderdale Council has advised residents to avoid non-essential travel, emphasizing the dangers posed by untreated surfaces. Public transport services are also affected; for instance, bus services have faced cancellations as roads near depots are blocked by snow, and train services between Leeds and Halifax have experienced disruptions due to snow-blocked lines.

Residents are advised to:

  • Avoid Non-Essential Travel: Stay indoors unless travel is absolutely necessary. If you must travel, check the latest updates from local authorities and transport services before departing.
  • Exercise Caution Outdoors: Be aware of icy patches on roads, pavements, and cycle paths. Wear appropriate footwear to prevent slips and falls.
  • Prepare Vehicles: Ensure your vehicle is equipped for winter conditions. Most modern cars feature a "snow mode" that adjusts drivetrain properties for better stability. Engaging this mode can enhance safety on snowy and icy roads.
Halifax UK snowHalifax UK snow
Halifax UK snow

Emergency Services:

Emergency services are on high alert, responding to incidents caused by the severe weather. Residents are reminded to call emergency numbers only in genuine emergencies to ensure resources are available for those in dire need.

Conclusion:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The combination of heavy snowfall and icy conditions has led to hazardous situations across Halifax. Residents are urged to exercise extreme caution, stay informed, and prioritize safety during this period of severe weather.

Related topics:Met OfficeCalderdale CouncilLeedsEmergency services
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice