Severe weather conditions cause major disruptions in Halifax
Many roads in and around Halifax have become treacherous due to accumulated snow and ice. Calderdale Council has advised residents to avoid non-essential travel, emphasizing the dangers posed by untreated surfaces. Public transport services are also affected; for instance, bus services have faced cancellations as roads near depots are blocked by snow, and train services between Leeds and Halifax have experienced disruptions due to snow-blocked lines.
Residents are advised to:
- Avoid Non-Essential Travel: Stay indoors unless travel is absolutely necessary. If you must travel, check the latest updates from local authorities and transport services before departing.
- Exercise Caution Outdoors: Be aware of icy patches on roads, pavements, and cycle paths. Wear appropriate footwear to prevent slips and falls.
- Prepare Vehicles: Ensure your vehicle is equipped for winter conditions. Most modern cars feature a "snow mode" that adjusts drivetrain properties for better stability. Engaging this mode can enhance safety on snowy and icy roads.
Emergency Services:
Emergency services are on high alert, responding to incidents caused by the severe weather. Residents are reminded to call emergency numbers only in genuine emergencies to ensure resources are available for those in dire need.
Conclusion:
The combination of heavy snowfall and icy conditions has led to hazardous situations across Halifax. Residents are urged to exercise extreme caution, stay informed, and prioritize safety during this period of severe weather.