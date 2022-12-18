Sharon Osbourne , the entrepreneurial wife of Birmingham rock legend Ozzy Osbourne , was rushed to hospital overnight after suddenly falling ill. Osbourne, 70, was in the middle of filming an episode of a new television series Night of Terror , when she was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, a short way from where she was filming.

TMZ has reported that doctors were called out to the Glen Tavern Inn at around 6.30pm over a ‘medical call’, a representative for Ventura County Department reportedly told the publication. The pop culture website later revealed Osbourne was released from hospital hours later, though circumstances regarding her illness still remain tightly wrapped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking directly to TMZ, Osbourne’s son Jack wished to thank everyone who sent their well-wishes and prayers. JO also says he’s going to let Sharon share exactly what happened to her in her own time and on her own terms. Osbourne is currently taking care of husband Ozzy, 74, after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2020.

Though Sharon Osbourne has not indicated recently of any health issues, throughout her life the reality star has battled with cancer; in 2002, during the height of The Osbournes reality TV series, Osbourne revealed she was battling with colon cancer with only a 33% survival prognosis. In 2012, she underwent a double mastectomy after learning she had a gene that increases the risk of developing breast cancer.

Most Popular