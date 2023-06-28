A commuter was spotted walking through central London - completely naked. The man looked relaxed as he strolled near St. Bartholomew’s Hospital in the Square Mile.

Kitted out in just a rucksack and flip flops while carrying a takeaway coffee, he appeared to be grinning at fellow Londoners. The naked man was spotted at 8am yesterday (June 27) by a passer-by who managed to capture pictures of the cheeky incident.

They said: “He had no pants on, you could see everything. He had grin on his face as if he loved being exhibitionist. I have cancer and have to go for blood tests every week.

“I was so annoyed this morning but I saw him and I was just laughing, it made my day. I was laughing but afterwards I did think, ‘What if I had my grandchildren with me?’.