The shocking murders of elderly step-sisters Alice and Edna Rowley at their corner shop in Birmingham still concern the community today.

No one has ever been brought to justice for the brutal 1987 crime at Greswolde Stores in Sparkhill just before Christmas Day - on Saturday, December 23.

Alice, aged 87, had been strangled with a scarf or towel, while 77 year-old Edna was smothered. The only items taken were two boxes of chocolates, a bottle of Tia Maria and a radio cassette player. The liquor and chocolates were the step-sisters’ Christmas presents to each other.

The pair had run the busy corner shop together for more than half a century. When West Midlands Police officers entered the property they found an untouched meal on the table close to the bodies.

One of Birmingham’s biggest ever manhunts was launched. More than 1,600 statements were taken and more than 5,000 inquiries were made. But the murder has never been solved.

Edna and Alice Rowley murdered in 1987 in Sparhill, Birmingham

The initial theory that they had interrupted a burglary was scrubbed after detectives found no signs of forced entry. It is believed the trusting pair who handed out sweets to local children had invited the killer into their home.

The crime scene, free from blood traces, footprints or unidentified fingerprints, yielded few clues. An empty crisp packet – not a variety sold at the store – was found and may have belonged to the attacker.

At the step-sisters’ inquest, coroner Dr Richard Whittington described the killings as “atrocious and vicious”. He added: “Someone must have an overwhelming load of guilt on their conscience.” Hopefully, they are still haunted by that guilt today.

