Popular music streaming platform Spotify has introduced a new personalised feature for its app users with the launch of AI DJ.

In the UK and Ireland, app users are now able to explore music in an exciting new way as the feature curates a line-up of tunes for music lovers as well as providing commentary around recommended tracks and artists.

According to Spotify, the AI DJ “knows you and your music taste so well that it can choose what to play for you”, making it the perfect tool to pick your next favourite tune.

A spokesperson for the music app said: “It will sort through the latest music and look back at some of your old favourites – maybe even resurfacing that song you haven’t listened to for years.

“It will then review what you might enjoy and deliver a stream of songs picked just for you. And what’s more, it constantly refreshes the line-up based on your feedback.

But how does it all work? Here’s everything you need to know.

Spotify AI DJ: How does it work?

Spotify users are able to begin using the AI feature by simply tapping on the DJ card on the app. The more you interact with it, the better it will get at recommending music.

If you’re not enjoying what it is giving you, you can just tap the DJ button to switch it up.

How to find the Spotify AI DJ: