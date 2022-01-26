Spring cleaning can help to burn calories

1. Scrubbing floors - 189 calories

Getting down on your hands and knees to give your floors a proper scrub rather than using a mop and bucket will add to the intensity of the activity, burning even more calories.

You can burn calories by spring cleaning more (photo: shutterstock)

This burns the same amount of calories as a brisk walk for the same amount of time!

2. Cleaning kitchen/ bathroom tiles - 153 calories

Now this one depends on the tile area and cleanliness. If you are doing a little spray and wipe job, you’ll use fewer calories. But if you’re working up a sweat scrubbing your tiles, you can hit over 300 calories an hour.

3. Cleaning windows - 158 calories

Regular cleaning can help you become more active and burn calories (Picture: PriceRunner)

Cleaning windows, particularly if it involves climbing up and down a ladder to reach higher bits, can raise your heart rate and also give you a pretty good full-body workout. Your core, arms and shoulders will feel the burn.

4. Decluttering - 85 calories

Cleaning out the kitchen cupboard may not work up too much of a sweat, but lifting dozens of tin cans or glass jars to clean your cupboard space can burn about 85 calories in 30 mins.

5. Cleaning bathroom - 180 calories

If your tiles, tub, shower screen and washbasin need a good clean, then you’ll be burning calories. 63% of people said cleaning the bathroom makes them happy! Happiness and burning calories, let's get to work!

Enjoy a tidy state of your bathroom by regular deep cleaning (Credit: Shutterstock)

6. Cleaning the oven - 100 calories

A deep clean of the oven involves lifting of wire racks in and out of the oven as well as some seriously vigorous scrubbing on the inside walls.

7. Scrubbing the bath - 100 calories

Removing scum from your tub with a bit of elbow grease can burn up to 100 calories, which is the same as 300 jumping jacks. Pow!

Purdy & Figg’s cleaning philosophy is rooted in using a little and often approach with gentle natural ingredients, rather than waiting for a problem to get so bad that it requires drastic attention with strong, harsh cleaning products.

By adopting natural cleaning methods, like Purdy & Figg, you’ll likely need to put in a little more elbow grease, thus burning even more calories and releasing even more endorphins.

Jack Rubin, Co-CEO at Purdy and Figg, said: “People often forget how much hard work goes into cleaning, it can require a considerable amount of energy depending on the size of your home and the type of cleaning you are doing. If you’re looking to get fitter this year and are tempted to start your spring clean early, why not kill two birds with one stone?”