Stacey Solomon has announced she is pregnant with her fifth child - her third with husband Joe Swash. It will be the former Eastenders star’s fourth child, as he has a 15-year-old from a previous relationship.

The Loose Women star took to Instagram to share the news with her 5.4 million followers, telling her fans that ‘it was a huge surprise’ to find she is pregnant, but is delighted to soon be welcoming another child to her family.

In the video shared to social media, Solomon captured the moment she told her husband she was pregnant. She called him into the bathroom to show him the positive pregnancy test.

The former X Factor star captioned the touching clip: “So grateful & can not believe I’m saying this…another little pickle is on the way. A huge surprise but one that we are so thankful for.”

As the news sunk in that Swash was going to be a father for the fourth time, he said to his wife “you’re joking” before collapsing on his knees to hug his wife. The 40-year-old then said “this is the best news bubba”.

Stacey and Joe have been together since 2016, finally tying the knot this year. The pair postponed their wedding twice, once due to the Coronavirus pandemic and another time due to Stacey being pregnant.

Joe recently claimed he ‘secretly fell in love’ with his current wife back in 2010. That year, Stacey was crowned Queen of the Jungle on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.

