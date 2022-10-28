Starbucks has revealed its Christmas menu, just in time for the holiday season. This year sees two brand new beverages join the list while red cup classics such as Gingerbread Latte and Eggnog Latte are also back.

Winter is well and truly underway but there will still be some that think it’s too early to utter the word ‘Christmas’. On the other hand, Starbucks can’t wait for it to begin and has announced its Christmas menu will be arriving in less than a week.

The popular coffee chain is releasing two new hot drinks this year - the Toffee Nut Cream Cold Brew and the Praline Cookie Hot Chocolate. The Toffee Nut Cream Cold Brew combines vanilla syrup infused Starbucks Cold Brew with a Toffee Nut cream foam topping, finished with buttery Toffee Nut sprinkles.

Meanwhile, the comforting and cosy Praline Cookie Hot Chocolate combines a Mocha sauce and velvety steamed milk with a buttery baked cookie flavour and notes of decadent and caramelised hazelnut, almond, and walnut. The drink is then topped with whipped cream and dusted with cookie crumb sprinkles.

The Toffee Nut Cream Cold Brew starts from £3.90 while you can grab the Praline Cookie Hot Chocolate from just £3.65. The pair join the line-up of reusable red cup classics including the Toffee Nut Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte, as well as the Caramel Waffle Latte - which became a quick favourite after debuting last year.

For those wanting something to munch on, Starbucks is also introducing a brand-new seasonal Pigs Under Blanket Roll, featuring sausages, maple cured bacon, sage & onion mayonnaise stuffing, mature cheddar and a smooth cranberry chutney.

Starbucks is also increasing its range of festive merchandise, whether you like the look of the traditional iconic Reusable Red Cup, our the insta-worthy colour-changing reusable cup. And as always, customers who bring their own reusable cup will receive 25p off their selected drink of choice.

Fans of the festive menu will be pleased to know that the seasonal selection returns to stores while stocks last from November 4. Coffee aficionado’s will also be able to order straight to their door with Starbucks Delivers via Deliveroo , Just Eat and Uber Eats .

If that’s just too long to wait, Starbucks Rewards members are granted early access to an exclusive taste of the brand new festive menu. Members can also collect Stars and earn free drinks however they pay.

Starbucks Christmas menu

Drinks

Toffee Nut Cream Cold Brew - £3.90 (NEW)

Praline Cookie Hot Chocolate - £3.65 (NEW)

Toffee Nut Latte - £3.55

Caramel Waffle Latte - £3.55

Gingerbread Latte - £3.55

Eggnog Latte - £3.65

Food