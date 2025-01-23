Storm Éowyn: Northern issues advice to rail passengers in Hebden Bridge, Sowerby Bridge and Halifax following Met Office weather warnings for wind
The rail operator has said there will be no trains or replacement bus services available on certain routes on Friday (January 24) because of severe disruption expected from Storm Éowyn.
The routes include Northern services from Manchester Victoria to Leeds via Hebden Bridge, and Blackpool North to York (Blackpool-Bradford).
The Met Office has issued red, amber and yellow weather warnings for wind across the country for Friday.
Northern has advised customers not to travel where possible on Friday, and to check before travelling as journeys may be cancelled at very short notice with onward connections not possible.
Passengers can check the latest updates on the Northern service updates page, or on the National Rail site.
