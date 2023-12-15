Bobby Brazier, Ellie Leach and Layton Williams are competing for the Gliterball Trophy in the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final takes place this Saturday (December 16), where viewers will see Bobby Braizer, Ellie Leach and Layton Williams and their respective professional partners will compete for the coveted glitterball trophy.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final.

Which couples have made it to the final of Strictly Come Dancing 2023?

Actor and son of Jeff Brazier and the late Jade Goody - Bobby Braizer has made it to the final, alongside his professional partner Dianne Buswell.

Joining Bobby as a finalist is comedy and musical theatre actor Layton Williams, who has been in the only same-sex couple of the series with Nikita Kuzmin.

Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach, who has been a consistent fan favourite throughout the series has also secured a spot in Saturday night's final, alongside her professional partner Vito Coppola.

What songs and dances will the couples be dancing to in the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final?

It has been confirmed that the three remaining couples will perform three dances for the grand final.

Bobby and Dianne will be performing their previous Samba to Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Staton, a couple's choice dance to This Woman's Work by Maxwell and their show dance which will be set to a La La Land medley.

Ellie and Vito will be performing their previous Paso Doble to Insomnia by 2WEI, an American Smooth to Ain't That A Kick In The Head by Robbie Williams, and their show dance to a Jennifer Lopez medley.

Layton and Nikita will be performing their previous Quickstep to Puttin' On The Ritz by Gregory Porter, an Argentine Tango to Tattoo by Loreen, and their show dance which will be set to Friend Like Me by Ne-Yo.

What else will we see in the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final?

In the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 grand final, the full cast will reunite for a special group performance, and global superstar Cher will also be performing.

When and how can I watch the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final?