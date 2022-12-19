Strictly Come Dancing stars Hamza Yassin and Helen Skelton to join forces and host BBC’s Countryfile
Strictly Come Dancing stars Hamza Yassin and Helen Skelton have never worked on BBC’s Countryfile together despite regularly appearing on the show.
Strictly Come Dancing champion Hamza Yassin and finalist Helen Skelton are set to put their ballroom battles behind them as they join forces on a popular BBC programme. The duo are set to co-host nature show Countryfile.
Despite both presenter Helen and wildlife cameraman Hamza regularly featuring on Countryfile, they have never once worked together. The BBC are reportedly set to make this possible and cash in on their huge popularity.
In a bid to grow the Countryfile viewership, the pair’s increased appeal could help bring even more eyes to the weekly show. The nature programme averages six million viewers per episode and has been running since 1988.
Glitterball champion Hamza Yassin and partner Jowita Przystal triumphed on Saturday’s (December 17) Strictly Come Dancing final thanks to the public vote. The 32-year-old scored 39 out of 40 on the Salsa, a 34 on his showdance and a perfect score of 40 on the couple’s choice giving them the lowest total judges score.
While soon-to-be co-host Helen Skelton and professional dancer Gorka Marquez scored a 39, 37 and also a perfect 40, the higher total score didn’t put them first in the eye’s of the voting public. However, the Yorkshire presenter has won herself legions of fans as reports suggest BBC bosses aim to transform her into their ‘golden girl’ with a number of guest appearances and even her own outdoor series reportedly in the works.