Subway adds 5 new items in menu shake-up - including steak loaded nachos

Subway has expanded its food and drink offering by adding five new additions to its summer menu from today.

The new range, available in stores from 8 June, includes new drink flavours, pizza-style slices and and loaded nachos.

What is on the new menu?

From today, customers can tuck into five new food and drink items at Subway stores across the UK. The range includes:

- hot margherita slices- hot pepperoni slices- steak loaded nachos- Jude’s flat white iced coffee- chocolate milkshake

For those who love pizza, the new margherita and pepperoni slices are made with half a toasted six-inch-Sub which is topped with Subway’s rich signature marinara sauce, melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

The nachos are made from crunch Doritos toritlla chips loaded with mozzarella, cheddar cheese and salsa, and topped with succulent steak pieces. Customers can also add some extra spice with jalapeños.

The new item can be delivered via a mobile order or from Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

Customers can also upgrade their meal and try the new Jude’s flat white iced coffee or chocolate milkshake, which can be included in a meal deal too.

Where can I try the new menu items?

The new menu items are available to order in Subway stores across the UK, but Jude’s drinks are exclusive to Subway stores in England, Scotland and Wales.