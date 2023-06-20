Taylor Swift is officially half way through The Eras Tour. Swift has played to millions of US Swifties and has finally announced UK dates to impatiently waiting fans.

Swifties have been basking in the blockbuster show every weekend since it kicked off in Glendale on March 17, 2023. The show marked the first time since the pandemic that the star took to the stage bringing with her three albums that had never been performed live before.

Swift is known for putting on incredible shows with themed sets that fit perfectly with each of her eras, and this tour has gone above and beyond. The three hour long show gives fans the ultimate Taylor Swift experience.

The show includes 44 of Taylor’s biggest hits, two of which are surprise songs that change every night, making each show unique. From the mystical house of Folklore joining the singer on the stage to the bejewelled lights hitting the stage for Midnights the show has something for every Swiftie.

While thousands of fans have entered the magical world of the Eras tour, UK and international fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcements of dates for them.

During the pre-order period for Midnights back in October, UK swifties were excited to see Taylor confirm she would be returning to the UK for the first time in five years.

The website read: “Pre-order* the new Taylor Swift album ‘Midnights’ from the official UK store to get special presale code access for forthcoming and yet to be announced Taylor Swift UK show dates. If you have already pre-ordered via this store you are automatically eligible to receive a code for access to the pre-sale and do not need to order again.

“Pre-sale details & further information will be confirmed at a later date and will be communicated with you officially and via the email you supply at checkout, so you have plenty of warning ahead of the pre-sale launch.” The post confirmed that orders must be placed before 5am on Friday October 21, 2022 to be eligible for pre-sale code access.

The news caused her website to crash completely as fans flocked to the website to pre-order her tenth album in hopes of getting exclusive access to tickets for upcoming shows. Since then there has been no sign of tickets going on sale following the controversial roll out of tickets for Ticketmaster.

Taking to social media on Tuesday (June 20), Swift announced that she will be performing nine shows in the UK with four nights in London. There had previously been heavy speculation that the singer would be announcing international dates earlier in June with Twitter account ‘Leaks Nation’ has set the internet on fire by tweeting: “Announcement of Taylor Swift’s International tour dates in June”.

While the rumours were right in the end, at the time it turned out the international dates were for her Latin America leg of the tour. Swift announced she would be playing 8 dates across Mexico, Argentina and Brazil in August and November. In her announcement Swift said: “LOTS more international dates to come soon, promise!”.

While waiting for international dates Swifties had been caught out by a number of accounts claiming to know when the dates were, with many believing Leaks Nation could be on to something. This is due to the fact that this source leaked news of Swift’s collab with Ice Spice on the ‘Karma remix’ in early May 2023, long before the artists had even hinted at it.

In April 2023, new images made the rounds on Twitter which showed a screenshot stating that Taylor Swift will play Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday August, 18, 2023. Included in the screenshot was what looked like an FAQ page which said “The US tour is due to come to a close at the beginning of August 2023, so we hope to see her in stadiums and festivals from mid-late August.”

This added to rumours the singer was supposed to play Glastonbury but dropped out due to conflicting schedule dates. However, some fans have dismissed this due to conflicts between football fixtures at stadiums and dates for the tour.

How to get Taylor Swift UK Eras tour tickets

Tickets for the Eras tour will go on sale in July. Here is the full list of dates for general sale tickets:

July 18 - London dates

July 19 - Edinburgh dates

July 20 - Liverpool and Cardiff dates

Where Taylor Swift will perform in the UK

7 June - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

8 June - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

14 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

15 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

18 June - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

21 June - London, Wembley Stadium

22 June - London, Wembley Stadium

16 August - London, Wembley Stadium

17 August- London, Wembley Stadium