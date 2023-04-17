News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago This Morning’s Holly Willoughby out of action due to illness
28 minutes ago RSPCA call for investigation into Grand National horse deaths
1 hour ago Tributes paid to delivery driver killed by his own ‘stolen’ van
2 hours ago Royal College of Nursing warns of more strikes
2 hours ago Met Office predicts possible 20C ‘heatwave’ to hit parts of UK
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady to be surrounded by the animals he loved for funeral

Tesco and Aldi recall breakfast products over safety concerns - how to get refund

Tesco and Aldi recall breakfast products over safety concerns. Here’s how you can get a refund.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:05 BST- 2 min read

Tesco and Aldi have recalled some of their most popular breakfast products due to safety fears. The supermarket giants have pulled some cereals from their shelves after discovering they pose a risk to people with particular allegers.

According to Tesco, milk and hazelnuts were discovered in its Free From bran flakes and chocolate pillows. Customers have been warned to search their cabinets for the 300g packs and have a best before date of May 26, 2024. To claim for a refund, a proof of purchase is not needed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It said: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or an allergy to hazelnut (nuts) do not eat it. Instead, return it to a Tesco store for a full refund, no receipt is required. For further details please contact Tesco customer services on 0800 505 555.”

Aldi has also recalled its Harvest Morn High Protein Bars due to them containing milk, peanuts, and soya. The ingredients were either not listed or not highlighted in bold on the boxes as all allergens are supposed to be.

Most Popular

    An Aldi spokesperson told LBC: “As a precautionary measure, our supplier is recalling Harvest Morn High Protein Bars because in some cases, allergens are not emphasised in bold on the packaging.

    “Anyone who has bought this product suffers from an allergy or intolerance to the ingredients listed, should return it to any Aldi store for a full refund. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The latest recalls were put out by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) earlier this month. It said: “Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product, that means it should not be sold.”

    Aldi’s Morn High Protein Bars - affected flavours 

    • Birthday Cake
    • Cookie Dough
    • Salted Caramel
    • Peanut Butter 
    • Protein Mint
    • Jaffa Orange
    Tesco said its milk and hazelnuts were discovered in its Free From bran flakes and chocolate pillows. (Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)Tesco said its milk and hazelnuts were discovered in its Free From bran flakes and chocolate pillows. (Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
    Tesco said its milk and hazelnuts were discovered in its Free From bran flakes and chocolate pillows. (Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
    Related topics:TescoAldi