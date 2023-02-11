The Brits 2023: BRIT Awards winners including Album of the Year and Best New Artist
It was an exceptional and chaotic night at the Brits with Harry Styles and Wet Leg triumphant
The Brit Awards’ first ever Saturday showing saw a host of exceptional talent walking away with the prestigious award. Harry Styles & Wet Leg led the pack this year with Styles sweeping the three outstanding honours.
Musicians across the world are desperate to get their hands on a Brit Award trophy, designed by London-based, Nigeria-born artist Slawn. Going into Saturday’s ceremony, Harry Styles and Wet Leg scored four nominations each and were heavily expected to clean up in the leading categories.
The popular British award show was broadcast live on ITV from O2 Arena in London. Mo Gilligan returned to host the show yet again, bringing his charm and quick wit to proceedings.
As usual, the night saw its fair share of controversy with a few speeches bleeped out and a moment to forget for host Mo, who got Lewis Capaldi’s name wrong... Sam Capaldi!? Elsewhere, Wet Leg and Sam Smith & Kim Petras are in the running for performance of the night.
Here’s your full list of winners and nominees from the Brit Awards 2023 ceremony.
The Brit Awards 2023: Full list of winners and nominees
Album of the Year
- The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language
- Fred Again... - Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 - September 9 2022)
- Harry Styles - Harry’s House*
- Stormzy - This Is What I Mean
- Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Artist of the Year
- Central Cee
- Fred Again
- George Ezra
- Harry Styles*
- Stormzy
British Group of the Year
- The 1975
- Arctic Monkeys
- Bad Boy Chiller Crew
- Nova Twins
- Wet Leg*
Song of the Year
- Aitch and Ashanti - Baby
- Cat Burns - Go
- Dave - Starlight
- Ed Sheeran and Elton John - Merry Christmas
- Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)
- George Ezra - Green Green Grass
- Harry Styles - As It Was*
- Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me
- LF System - Afraid to Feel
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Best International Artist
- Beyoncé*
- Burna Boy
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
Best International Group
- Blackpink
- Drake & 21 Savage
- First Aid Kit
- Fontaines DC*
- Gabriels
International Song of the Year
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul*
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
- Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru
- Encanto cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno
- Gayle - ABCDEFU
- Jack Harlow - First Class
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - Where Are You Now?
- OneRepublic - I Ain’t Worried
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best New Artist
- Kojey Radical
- Rina Sawayama
- Sam Ryder
- Mimi Webb
- Wet Leg*
Rising Star
- Flo*
- Cat Burns
- Nia Archives
Best Alternative/Rock Act
- The 1975*
- Arctic Monkeys
- Nova Twins
- Tom Grennan
- Wet Leg
Best Dance Act
- Becky Hill*
- Bonobo
- Calvin Harris
- Eliza Rose
- Fred Again...
Best Hip-Hop /Rap/Grime Act
- Aitch*
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Loyle Carner
- Stormzy
Best Pop/R&B Act
- Cat Burns
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa