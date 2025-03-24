The Calderdale train stations with highest percentage of cancellations: ORR performance data reveals punctuality and reliability of trains at stations including Halifax, Sowerby Bridge and Hebden Bridge
The data covers the four weeks between February 2 and March 1, and includes the percentage of trains that arrived within three minutes of their scheduled times, and the percentage of trains that were cancelled.
In Calderdale, the station with the highest percentage of cancellations was Walsden, where four per cent of trains were cancelled within the four weeks.
Halifax had the second highest percentage of cancellations at 3.8 per cent, followed by Mytholmroyd, Todmorden and Sowerby Bridge (3.1 per cent), Hebden Bridge (2.5 per cent), and Brighouse (1.9 per cent).
Sowerby Bridge station had the lowest percentage of trains arriving within three minutes of their scheduled arrivals at 66.7 per cent. This was followed by Mytholmroyd (67.6 per cent), Hebden Bridge (67.9 per cent), Todmorden (73.2 per cent), Halifax (74.2 per cent), and Brighouse (81.4 per cent).
The station with the highest percentage of trains arriving within three minutes of their scheduled arrivals was Walsden at 85.9 per cent.
The Department for Transport (DfE) announced that from March 6 performance data would be available at more than 1,700 stations across the country, either through digital screens or a QR code to view the data online.
In its announcement, the DfE said the data “will help rebuild trust with passengers as we tackle root causes of rail delays and cancellations.”
The data can be viewed on the ORR’s new online data portal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.