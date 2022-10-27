The Crown has been facing criticism from Princess Diana’s friends as the Netflix series has been spotted filming scenes from her final hours leading to her death. Witnesses have reported seeing Elizabeth Debicki, who plays the late royal in the upcoming season, filming scenes in a black Mercedes just metres from the Alma tunnel in Paris.

This is not the first time the series has received criticism over its new season and its depiction of Diana. A dramatisation of the princess’ infamous Panorama interview sparked outrage after it was included in a trailer for the upcoming season.

Diana died in a car accident inside the Alma tunnel in Paris on August 31, 1997, leaving her two sons Harry and William. And despite Netflix claiming her actual death won’t be shown, friends of the Princess of Wales have reacted to the filming of what appears to be her final hours before the crash.

Debbie Frank, who was Diana’s astrologer, said: "It’s obviously terrible for Diana’s children to have to see that again. It’s insensitive.

"I feel Diana’s death and the crash was the biggest shock of our generation. It had such a huge impact across the national psyche. I guess the makers of The Crown feel they are entitled to show a re-enactment of scenes leading up to her death and that it has dramatic impact. But relatives would think otherwise."

Another friend, Simone Simmons, said: "These are cruel, sadistic and wicked people to recreate these moments. They are the lowest of the low. They are rewriting history as they go along and that’s what makes me very angry."

The Crown season 5 looks to be set throughout one of Queen Elizabeth II’s tumultuous times - the 90s