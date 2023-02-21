By now, the whole world knows Andrew Tate - the name that evokes radically different opinions depending on who you speak to. Recently, the polarising figure has been at the epicentre of controversy and legal battles but is now the focus of a new BBC documentary.

Tate, 36, is a British-American media personality and former kickboxer who grew up in Luton. At the end of 2022, he was arrested in Romania along with his brother and two women, on charges of human trafficking and forming an organised crime group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 45-minute BBC and VICE documentary will see journalist Matt Shea speak to Tate’s alleged victims and interview the man himself in his Romanian compound. Tate started an online forum known as Hustler’s University where he exposed up to 231,000 students worldwide to misogynist attitudes - he has since been banned from social media sites.

Speaking about the documentary, executive managing director of VICE Distribution, Bea Hegedus said: “We are delighted that the BBC has decided to join us on this important journey and show the film in the UK, giving audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the real-world consequences of Tate’s digital infamy.”

Most Popular

How to watch The Dangerous Rise of Andrew Tate

The Dangerous Rise of Andrew Tate airs on BBC Three on Tuesday, February 21 from 10pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad