The Girl from Ipanema: Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto known for 1960s hit dies aged 83

Astrud Gilberto, known for her seminal and revolutionary 1960s track ‘The Girl from Ipanema’, has died aged 83. Granddaughter of the Brazilian singer, Sofia Gilberto, broke the news of her death on social media earlier today.

The post read: “I’m here to bring you the sad news that my grandmother became a star today, and is next to my grandfather João Gilberto,” wrote Sofia, who is also a musician.

“She was a pioneer and the best. At the age of 22, she gave voice to the English version of Girl from Ipanema and gained international fame.”

Gilberto, born Astrud Evangelina Weinert, was only 22 when she recorded the track on 18 March 1963. Her version secured the singer five million copies and helped to popularise bossa nova across the western world.

Gilberto rose to become one of Brazil’s most coveted stars, with an illustrious back catalogue of 16 albums. She worked with singers such as Michael Franks and George Michael and the producer powerhouse Quincy Jones.

A fellow collaborator of Gilberto, Paul Ricci, paid tribute to the singer as he shared the tragic news on his Facebook. He said: “I just got word from [Gilberto’s] son Marcelo that we have lost Astrud Gilberto. He asked for this to be posted.”

“She was an important part of ALL that is Brazilian music in the world and she changed many lives with her energy. RIP from ‘the chief’, as she called me. Thanks AG.”