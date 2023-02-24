Rock outfit The National has teamed up with New Order for a limited edition t-shirt drop to celebrate the band’s new song. The group released ‘New Order T-Shirt’ yesterday (February 24) from their forthcoming album First Two Pages of Frankenstein, available on April 28.

Speaking of the new single, The National’s Aaron Desner said: “There’s a simplicity to ‘New Order T-Shirt’ that reminds me of our earlier records, but with the full maturity and experience we have now. It feels like a really important song for the future of our band.”

First Two Pages of Frankenstein is being released via 4AD and credits Taylor Swift, Sufjan Stevens, and Phoebe Bridgers as contributing writers and performers. The National are also coming to the UK later this year on tour.

The new single is a nod to 1980s New Wave group New Order. The Salford-based trio were formed after the disbandment of previous group Joy Division - due to the tragic death of lead singer Ian Curtis.

