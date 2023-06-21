Glastonbury Festival has announced Tthe Pretenders will play a secret set this weekend but as expected, there’s some painful clashes. The Worthy Farm festival withholds the identity of a number of sets every year, leading to rumours and chinese whispers cascading through the fields.

On Tuesday evening, The Pretenders confirmed they will perform from 7:45pm on Saturday at The Park Stage. Announcing the news, the band’s leader singer Chrissie Hynde said: “It’s always been there for most of our lifetimes. There has never been a festival like it anywhere else.”

Last year, fans were treated to surprise sets from the likes of Jack White, Idles and George Ezra among many others. Glastonbury 2023 starts on Wednesday, June 21 and runs until Sunday, June 25. Most of the music will be on June 23, 24 and 25.

But for those at the festival trying to organise their night, which major artists will The Pretenders’ secret set clash with?

Who will The Pretenders secret set clash with at Glastonbury 2023?

For those looking to see The Pretenders at Glastonbury, here’s a list of artists that the secret set will clash with…