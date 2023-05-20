The Royal Mint has released Star Wars inspired coins for the first time. The much-anticipated collection includes classic characters from the beloved franchise.

Almost half a century has passed since the world got its first glimpse of the Star Wars universe in Star Wars: A New Hope released in 1977. Now the most iconic duos of the ‘Skywalker Saga’ are set to be memorialised in a set of four coins.

The images all feature the most legendary partnerships from the series including droid duo R2-D2 and C-3PO, evil Sith pairing of Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine, heroic siblings Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, and loveable rogues Han Solo and Chewbacca.

If you can’t wait to get your hands on the collection, you’re probably wondering how to register your interest. Fear not, we have got all the details.

How to get Star Wars coin collection

To register interest, The Royal Mint ask customers to complete an online form. You can access this via the link to the official website here.

The Royal Mint tweeted about the news on May 20. The tweet said: “For the first time, iconic characters including R2-D2 and C-3PO, Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine, Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, and Han Solo and Chewbacca of the original Star Wars trilogy will feature on official UK coins as part of a brand-new, four-coin collection.”