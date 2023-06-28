The Times published its list of the best hotels on Scotland’s idyllic islands , giving holidaymakers the chance to soak up the country’s famously warm welcome and picturesque scenery ahead of school summer break.

These carefully selected accommodations, ranging from opulent hideaways to little coastal inns, are ideal for individuals in search of peace and quiet, exciting new experiences, and stunning scenery.

The following are some of the most peaceful places to stay in Scotland, taken from Peter Irvine’s book Scotland the Best. They range from a cosy family-run lodge on Skye to a sleek hotel in the middle of Port Charlotte.

While the prices may be high for some, they are worth it to those who want a taste of luxury while they explore the great outdoors. These are some of the best hotels in the Scottish islands, as revealed by The Times.

The Times’ best hotels in Scotland

Coll Hotel, Coll

Irvine said: “Julie and Kevin Oliphant and their daughter Laura continue to win accolades for their exemplary island hotel and restaurant. A fixture for all of 150 years, under the careful and conscientious ownership of the Oliphants for the past 60.

“For visitors and locals alike, the hostelry is a haven. From its conservatory restaurant you look across the bay and village; from the carefully tended garden you look across the Mull.”

B&B doubles from £120. Rooms can be booked on its website .

The Storehouse, Orkney

Irvine said: “A long labour-of-love conversion of the 19th century herring curing store close to St Magnus Cathedral in Kirkwall, the historic Orcadian capital. Eyes peeled for the huge ceiling beams upcycled from wrecked tall ships, with small V-shaped marks still visible, made by sailors’ boot spikes.

A trail towards The Old Man of Storr during changeable weather, Trotternish peninsula, Isle of Skye, Scotland, UK (Getty Images)

“In the north of everything, it’s a thoroughly Orcadian restaurant with contemporary rooms that could be in any modern city hotel quarter.

B&B doubles from £200. Rooms can be booked on its website .

Port Charlotte Hotel, Islay

Irvine said: “The epitome of the comfy island inn, with a modern approach. Sea swishing below, it’s very much at the heart of whitewashed Port Charlotte, one of the prettiest villages in the Inner Hebrides.

Islay, Scotland

“Good whisky choice, traditional music (Wednesdays and Sundays), and good grub in the bar; restaurant dining room, with conservatory and sea-gazing terrace. Tourists in summer, twitchers in winter.”

B&B doubles from £220. Rooms can be booked on its website .

Kinloch Lodge, Skye

Irvine said: The ancestral but not at all imposing home of Lord and Lady Macdonald, with a newer house adjacent - adding 10 superbly appointed rooms - featuring its own spacious, country drawing room.

“It’s a family affair with daughter Isabella most hospitable in charge. Lady Mac is Claire Macdonald of cookery fame, which may set the tone of your expectations - the chef Jordan Webb won#t disappoint. Comfy bar and lounge.”

B&B doubles from £420. Rooms can be booked on its website .

Glenisle Hotel, Arran

Irvine said: “There’s a choice of decent hotel on Arran, and to urban standards. The smart, comfortable Glenisle also has the advantage of being in Lamlash (three and a half miles from Brodick) is so relaxing and buzzy at the same time.

“Overlooks bay and Holy Isle, so a great base for walks. Nice bar and restaurant and garden terrace on bay, and other good eating options nearby.”

