The top 20 UK cultural tourism locations, shared by Dr Ruth Adams – including Abbey Road

Music, TV and movie-lovers are planning visits around pilgrimages to modern cultural landmarks like the Beatles’ famous Abbey Road, Banksy’s murals and Princes Street in Edinburgh.

Research of 2,000 adults found just over a third (31 per cent) say visiting a famous location is really a pilgrimage to them – something they feel they ‘need’ to do.

London’s 23 Heddon Street, as featured on the cover of David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust album, Castle Howard near York, where the classic Brideshead Revisited was filmed and locations in Birmingham – home to the ‘Peaky Blinders’ are also popular trip sites.

In Northern Ireland, Led Zeppelin fans flocked to Giant’s Causeway, the album artwork for Houses of the Holy.

More than one in 10 (12 per cent) have even travelled as far as 250 miles to make one of these pop-culture-pilgrimages.

This research was commissioned Premier Inn, which also revealed other culture destinations worth checking out, such as Oxford’s ‘Narnia Door’ – the inspiration for CS Lewis’s iconic book series, and the village Portmeirion in Wales, site of the cult 1960s TV show The Prisoner.

Dr Ruth Adams, senior lecturer in cultural & creative industries at King’s College London, worked with the hotel company to compile a map of the top 10 most culturally iconic locations.

The list also includes London’s Portobello Road – which features in both Paddington movies – and houses Will’s bookshop in the motive Notting Hill.

Pilgrimages grow more popular

Dr Ruth Adams said: “Visits to TV, film and musically significant locations are modern pilgrimages. For a small country, the UK punches well above its weight as both a tourist destination and a cultural powerhouse.

“We create world leading art and popular culture – from literature to film, television and music, and many people like to plan their holidays around pilgrimages to sites of cultural significance to get closer to their idols and fantasies.

“Going to locations that the Beatles or David Bowie not only visited but made iconic on album covers can bring fans closer to the ‘aura’ of these stars.”

Other cultural hotspots film buffs have flocked to include the town of Wells in Somerset, the setting for iconic comedy Hot Fuzz.

On arrival, visitors sometimes find places are not always as they seem.

One small-screen aficionado was baffled when travelling to the village of Brentwood in Essex (the home of reality show The Only Way Is Essex) – “because it was nothing like TOWIE had made it out to be.”

Nearly two thirds (65 per cent) visit famous spots to see what they look like in real life, while 44 per cent to go just for the photo opportunities.

While 21 per cent admitted to having recreated famous scenes from TV and movies when they’ve visited a cultural hotspot.

And 12 per cent even claim to have moved to a town or city purely because of its connection to a piece of media or culture they adore.

The UK's hidden gems

Premiere Inn managing director Simon Ewins added: “Modern day pilgrimages to places made famous through popular culture are becoming even more popular and there are so many of these hidden gems in the UK that make perfect locations for holidays and short breaks.

“There are many that may not have even realised the places they are visiting are famous backdrops.

“While many, like Battersea Power Station, are well-known to fans of Pink Floyd and beyond, there are many that are much more unassuming but well worth a visit.

“We hope wit the creation of our interactive map, visitors can create exciting plans this year to visit some of their favourite spots across the UK and make the most of what the UK has to offer.”

A love of pop culture even extends past making a trip, as 13 per cent have named a pet after a character in their favourite media.

The study, carried out via OnePoll, also found on in 10 have named their child after a beloved character in a film, book, TV show or other piece of culture.

Dr Ruth Adams’ top 10 UK cultural tourism locations