There is a ‘secret button’ on the back of your iPhone - here’s what it does

A viral TikTok has raised awareness of a hidden button located on the back of the iPhone.

The option to use the feature has been available on Apple handsets for years - but this video has highlighted the button to thousands of people who never knew it existed.

In her TikTok, Elly said: “You’re using your iPhone wrong if you’re not using the back tap feature.

“Yes, there’s a secret button on the back of your iPhone.’

What is the feature?

The feature, called 'Back Tap', is an accessibility feature designed to help navigate around the iPhone with a bit more ease.

It is activated by tapping the Apple logo on the back of your phone two or three times.

This feature needs to be set up in Settings and options for Back Tap includes screenshots, opening up apps and even using Shazam.

How to activate Back Tap

Back Tap can be activated on iPhones 8 or later, and users will need to be on iOS 14 software at least.

To get this feature:

Open Settings

Go to Accessibility

Tap on Touch

Scroll down and tap on Back Tap

Once there, activate Back Tap with the green toggle, which then will give you the option to assign two shortcuts by tapping the feature twice or three times.

The feature can be amplified when paired with Apple's Shortcuts app, which allows for some detailed automated processes that can be activated with the same tap.

Shortcuts, such as finding directions to your home, or opening the Music app to listen to some music, can be created in the Shortcuts app.

Once those shortcuts are saved in the accessibility menus, they could be listed as an option to be activated via Back Tap.

However, the Apple logo at the back of your phone needs to be tapped, so users with thick phone cases may find the feature does not work when the case is on.