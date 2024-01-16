These are the top ways Brits enjoy their breakfast

How do you eat your Weetabix? Fans have had their say on whether it’s better with hot or cold milk – and the results take the biscuit.

A poll, of 2,000 consumers of the popular breakfast, have had crunch talks and the majority (72 per cent) like it with cold milk.

But 27 per cent prefer theirs with hot milk – with 43 per cent of those heating it to boiling point.

Although the makers advise the safest and tastiest way to warm the milk is to heat 150ml in a microwave in a suitable bowl for exactly 81 seconds at 800w.

The hot versus cold debate – #DebateTheBix – has taken off on social media in recent days, with a host of brands, members of the public, and celebs joining in, using #HotBix or #ColdBix to reveal their preference.

Vodafone and the Co-op are 'team hot' while the likes of innocent Drinks [corr], Iceland, Birds Eye, Aunt Bessie's, and Morrisons are 'team cold.'

Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel Horwood revealed he prefers cold milk, while Loose Women star, Linda Robson, likes her milk hot.

The stars are so passionate about the topic they took to the streets of London to quiz the public on their milk preferences.

Cold milk fan Craig said: “Of course my morning Weetabix has got to be with cold milk. It’s got crunch, it’s refreshing, and I wouldn’t have it any other way, darling – #ColdBix has got a solid 10 out of 10 from me.”

And hot milk supporter Linda said: “I’m more of a hot-milk kind of woman. I love the way it warms me up from the inside out and starts my day off, especially during the colder winter months.”

However, the study found people’s preferences can change depending on the weather, with 28 per cent are more likely to go for hot milk when its cold outside.

But hot or cold isn’t where opinions on this culinary controversy end. The poll, commissioned by the makers of the popular cereal, found the ideal serving amount is two biscuits, with 27 per cent opting for three or more.

It also emerged 33 per cent like their Weetabix soggy, with 18 per cent insisting it's crunchy.

And of those who have milk on the cereal – which is almost everyone – 87 per cent add the liquid after they’ve placed their biscuits in the bowl, but seven per cent pour the milk in before.

A spokesperson for breakfast brand said: “Weetabix has always been versatile in how it can be enjoyed.

“Having been around for over 90 years, our position is there is no right or wrong way – hot or cold are both delicious.”

The study, carried out through OnePoll, also found 63 per cent like the breakfast the same way now as they did when they were children.

Behavioural psychologist, Jo Hemmings, has teamed-up with the brand reveal what your milk choice says about you.

She said: “Contrary to what you might think, how you have your Weetabix may indicate as much about your character as your personality itself.

“The typical profile of someone on Team #HotBix likes their home comforts, relishes nostalgia and is known as a sociable person.

“On the other hand, those on Team #ColdBix are something of a traditionalist who likes routine and plan ahead – leading to potential avoidant attachment styles.