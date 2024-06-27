This Morning viewers furious as ITV replaces one of its stars for reality TV star Gemma Collins
On Friday (June 28) the usual end-of-week duo of Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will be torn apart, with the latter being replaced by reality TV star and influencer Gemma Collins. Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley made the announcement earlier this week, and to say fans are less than impressed would be an understatement.
Collins, 43, has made a controversial figure over the course of the year, revealing a feud with former Towie co-stars and being called out for “disgusting” behaviour at a London restaurant. Earlier this year when Celebrity Big Brother was on, she would post videos with Jedward reacting to the show’s drama.
She will join Hammond on the ITV sofa tomorrow, and fans are divided about whether to avoid the upcoming show - or tune in for a potential car crash.
Posting on X, @MissLionHeart said: “I thought that Gemma Collins was gonna be a guest on This Morning on Friday - which is already bad enough. But for the producers to say that she's gonna a guest co-presenter, is one of a very long list of stupid things they have ever done.”
@Sco0ts added: “Please tell me it’s not true. The crass wannabe Gemma Collins on Friday - the girl that amounts to nothing.
“Why would you even think it’s ok to allow her to torture us with that whinging voice of here is beyond me. Between Joey, Love Island and now this, big turn off.”
