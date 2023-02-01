Doing the cooking and washing up can be an arduous task after a long day at work. When all that is done, the last thing anyone wants to do is on their hands and knees scrubbing away at the oven for what can feel like hours.

But, a popular figure on social media app TikTok has revealed a simple way to clean your oven racks. The account, named ‘Clean That Up’ regularly shares videos on how to clean surfaces around his house.

Oven racks need to be properly cleaned and maintained to ensure they last for a long time, which can be easily achieved thanks to this video that’s picked up thousands of likes.

The caption on the video reads “This method has been an absolute game changer for my oven cleaning process. When you let them soak, the scrubbing is minimal and they come out looking great.”

All you need to do is simply remove the oven racks, and then place them in a tub. And fill the tub up with hot water, submerging the racks. Add two dishwasher tablets and just let them sit in the hot water for two hours.