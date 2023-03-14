News you can trust since 1853
Toby Carvery hosts wedding receptions from £9.99 per head with mains including famous roast - how to book

Toby Carvery hosts wedding receptions from as little as £9.99 per head on a weekday.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 14th Mar 2023, 12:46 GMT- 2 min read

Newlyweds looking for an unconventional way to host their wedding reception - while saving money in the process amid the cost of living crisis - can still do so at a popular restaurant chain for just £9.99 per head. The package has proven popular since its launch a few years ago.

Toby Carvery, which boasts over 150 outlets across the UK and is known for its Roast Carvery, is still offering a wedding reception deal where brides and grooms-to-be can book private areas in their selected restaurants for up to 60 guests for as little as £100.

They can add the food, which includes starters, mains and desserts for less than £10 a head on a weekday, rising to £13.99 per head on Sundays and bank holidays. Describing the special spaces as ‘perfectly poised to host your wedding reception’, the restaurant also provides private bars with sound capabilities for speeches and music.

Its starters include king prawn cocktail, juicy prawns, and wholemeal bread. It also serves vegetarian options such as soup of the day with ciabatta bread. Aside from their famous roast carvery, they also have vegetarian and vegan options, such as a roast mushroom and ale pie.

    Its desserts also accommodate dietary restrictions, such as chocolate fudge cake served with your choice of freshly whipped cream, ice cream, or custard. A children’s menu is also available on request for children aged 12 and under.

    According to a study by Compare Wedding Insurance, the average cost to host weddings scheduled to take place in 2023 is £24,109, a jump of 11% from the previous year, due to inflation currently in double digits.

    The increase in wedding spending between 2022 and 2023 is roughly in line with the most recently published CPI inflation figure of 10.1%, which is primarily driven by rising energy and food prices. The average cost of a wedding has nearly doubled in the last decade, reaching nearly £25,000.

    How to book your wedding reception at Toby Carvery 

    Couples are urged to book your wedding reception at Toby Carvery in advance to avoid disappointment. You can book it on their website by providing your details including your party size.

