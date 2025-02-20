Todmorden Hippodrome Theatre is appealing to the community to fund the final part of its major refurbishment which will help to “secure the future of the theatre.”

The volunteer-run theatre has secured £2.1million to fund a transformation of the building – but it needs to raise £250,000 to complete the refurbishment.

Works – which will commence in May and be completed by March 2026 – will see the removal of the toilets, Props Room bar, box office, and current foyer to create a new, larger foyer.

There will be two new rooms for events and daytime activities, a passenger lift between all floors, and more accessible toilets.

A dedicated archive room will allow the theatre to share its history with the public, and the ground floor will be decorated to celebrate the history of theatre and performing arts in the town. The ground floor will also operate as a cafe, and the theatre hopes to run events through the year which utilise these new spaces.

The £2.1million project, called Raise the Roof, is one of a series included in the Todmorden Town Deal – from which the theatre has received £700,000 funding.

A further £275,000 was sourced from the Community Ownership Fund, and the rest from various donations ranging from £1,000 to £60,000.

Steve Clarkson, Project and Development Officer said the revamp will help “secure the future of the theatre” by improving accessibility and attracting more people because of a broader range of events it can offer.

He said: “These new spaces mean that we can do more in the theatre because we’ve got other spaces to do rehearsals and things like that, so we’ll be able to open the main auditorium more often for events.

“For the first time in our history we’ll be able to get people that need to use a lift into the back of the circle as well so they can see that other view of the theatre and access all those spaces."

The theatre will need an extra £250,000 to add the finishing touches to the spaces once construction is complete.

Speaking about raising the final amount, Steve said: “We’ve managed to raise enough so far to build this building, so we’re positive that we can do that with the community support that we have.

“We’re happy to get a £10 donation – it all adds up.

“It’s been here since 1908. We’d like it to be here for another 115 plus years so we’re hoping with the community support we can get over that line.”

Helen Clarkson, Todmorden Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society Chair, said: “We’re incredibly well supported by our townspeople, and further afield.

"We feel it, and we really appreciate it, we don’t take it for granted, but the love we get from our audience members is fantastic.”

Building will commence on May 6 and the theatre will remain open throughout the works.

The Hippodrome Theatre, built in 1908, is the UK’s largest volunteer-run theatre, located on Halifax Road in Todmorden.