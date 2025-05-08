Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A town councillor has criticised planned changes to bus services running through Todmorden as “totally unacceptable” as a petition is launched.

The petition, launched by Coun Tyler Hanley of Todmorden Town Council, opposes planned reductions to bus services through Todmorden and calls for buses on these routes to run at least two per hour.

The bus operator, First Bus, will bring in timetable changes to several of its services from May 18, including services 590, 592 and 593.

For service 590, its Monday to Saturday daytime service will be extended to Halifax, partially replacing service 592 between Halifax and Todmorden.

A petition has been launched opposing changes to bus services running through Todmorden. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald

Service 592 will be withdrawn, and service 593 will be renumbered 592.

This renumbered service will have some peak journeys extended to Todmorden, its Saturday service reduced to hourly and its evening service withdrawn.

Service 590 has operated hourly for a year, and while the petition welcomes the reinstatement of the through-route from Rochdale to Halifax, it calls for it return to a twice-hourly frequency.

The petition also opposes the plan to replace the 592 with a reduced hourly bus service outside peak times.

Coun Tyler Hanley said: “I urge everyone that uses buses on these routes to sign this petition.

“First Bus must reconsider their totally unacceptable plans.

“I’ve heard from people struggling to get their children to school, unable to make a medical appointment, or trying to get their shopping done, all on a bus that may or may not turn up.

“Todmorden deserves better.

“Let’s show some pride in our town and fight to save our buses.”

He added that the petition will be submitted to Calderdale Council for debate once it reaches 2,000 signatures.

Coun Sarah Courtney, Lead Member for Regeneration and Transport, said: “I am delighted to support Coun Hanley's petition. Like many of us who are councillors, whether on Calderdale or Todmorden Town Council, we have been pushing back against the cuts to bus services for some time now.

“We are proactively trying to improve public transport in the Upper Calder Valley and across Calderdale to help people and businesses in our communities.”

“I hope this petition will show that people care about their bus services and would like to see them restored and maintained at a frequency which means they can rely on them to get to the places they need to go,” she added.

Michael Moore, Head of Network for First Bus in West Yorkshire, said: “The 590 will have timetable changes to improve punctuality and will be extended Monday to Saturday to replace the current 592 Halifax to Todmorden section.

“We have worked closely with the Combined Authority to review Todmorden to Burnley journeys, identifying those that present cost-effective funding support and removing trips with very low usage.

“We have clear evidence from passenger numbers over a prolonged period that mean it is only commercially viable to provide an hourly service between these towns.

“The 591 service will be rerouted via Walk Mill for Todmorden to Burnley journeys, operating an hourly frequency but with additional peak time services to support links to education.

“Therefore, the 592 service will largely be replaced by changes to the 591 and 590 services.

“These changes will help ensure a sustainable network for residents as we continue to balance the best use of resources with demand.”