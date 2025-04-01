The events so far have included a children’s disco, a heritage performance from Todmorden Orchestra, a community iftar, a promenade play, and an exhibition.

A community meal will take place in the ballroom on April 3 (Thursday) – the exact anniversary of the building’s opening – to commemorate a nine-course banquet which took place there in 1875.

The celebrations will finish on April 6 (Sunday) with a free tour delivered by volunteers, and this will also be the last chance to view the exhibition.

Click through the gallery of pictures to take a closer look at some of the building’s stunning architecture and decoration which has sat at the centre of Todmorden since 1875.

Catherine Bann of Friends of Todmorden Town Hall and Calderdale Council in the ballroom. A nine-course banquet was held in the room on the town hall's opening day on April 3, 1875, which will be commemorated by another community banquet taking place on Thursday (April 3).

The neoclassical building was designed by John Gibson and is Grade I listed.

The town hall once sat across both Lancashire and Yorkshire before the boundary moved in 1888.