Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have confirmed the gender of their baby on social media, just weeks after the PrettyLittleThing creative director confirmed she was pregnant.

A photo uploaded to Molly’s instagram account on Tuesday (October 4) suggested the pair may be having a boy, after she captioned the image “Ft my ‘smol boy’ once again”.

But, a video, shared on Molly-Mae’s Instagram confirmed they are actually expecting a girl.

Fury popped a balloon reading ‘boy or girl’ which contained pink confetti, signalling they are welcoming a baby girl into their lives.

Fury, who is the younger brother of boxing heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury has been in a relationship with Molly-Mae since the pair met on Love Island in 2019.

Despite being challenged during their time on the reality show, they consistently coupled up with each other and have been together ever since.

The pregnancy was officially announced via Molly-Mae’s Instagram account on September 25.

A video was uploaded with the caption “I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet.”

The video contained a brief clip of the couple during their Love Island days, and ended with Tommy kissing her bump.

A black and white still image was uploaded the next day, with the pair caressing the bump, captioned ‘Mum & Dad’.

When is Molly-Mae’s baby due?

