Adding a furry friend to the family can be one of the best decisions, but it can also come with lots of hidden expenses. Aside from food, toys and other necessities, pet insurance can be an expensive but essential addition in keeping your dogs safe and happy.

The price of insurance changes drastically depending on the type of dog you get. Factors such as size, age and breed can impact the monthly cost. With that in mind, Insurance specialists at A-Plan Insurance analysed data to discover the average monthly cost of pet insurance for different breeds in the UK to determine the ranking.

A spokesperson from A-Plan Insurance commented on the findings: “Across the UK, 10 million households own a dog – they make loyal companions, reduce loneliness, and can generally improve our quality of life. Not to mention, daily dog walks increase physical activity, therefore benefitting our physical health.”

“However, it’s important to consider the additional costs when owning a dog. While you may have the perfect dog breed in mind, the cost of insurance can vary across breeds due to things like hereditary conditions. So, it’s important to consider the price of insurance and not just the cost of the pet itself to ensure that it won’t set you back too much.”

Taking the title of the most expensive dog breed to insure is the English Bulldog. They’re sweet-natured, excellent with children, and don’t require too much exercise but with this breed, you can expect an average insurance cost of £66.50 a month, equating to £798 annually. Due to being flat-faced, English Bulldogs suffer from brachycephalic syndrome, which consists of long-term breathing problems as well as difficulty cooling down in warm weather.

Last on the list is the Border Terrier. They are known to be low-maintenance, eager to please, and they also get along well with other dogs if they are well-socialised from being a puppy. Insuring border terriers will cost an average of £17.84, or £214.08 annually. Cataracts are common in older Border Terriers, a condition which leads to blindness if left untreated.

So, what are the most expensive dog breeds to insure? Here’s a full breakdown of the breed and their monthly cost.

Most expensive dog breeds to insure

