New data has revealed the UK TV show with the most Ofcom complaints in a two-year period from 2020 up to 2022. The data was compiled by TECC - and revealed the top show has received over 75,000 complaints.

It was revealed that Good Morning Britain received the most Ofcom complaints. It received 75,623 Ofcom complaints between 2020 and 2022 - with a total share of 36.63% of all complaints.

Just shy of 63,000 of all the complaints were made across 28 episodes that aired in 2021. Sourced from Ofcom, it was revealed that 57,121 were made regarding two episodes which featured Piers Morgan’s remarks following Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Following GMB in second place is popular reality show Love Island. The ITV 2 show recently wrapped up its ninth series and second ever winter season in March.

Between 2020 and 2022, the show received 42,944 Ofcom complaints. The majority of these complaints, 35,562 in total, came from 20 episodes in the 2021 season. 24,763 viewers complained regarding Faye Winter’s heated argument with Teddy Soares.

And, finishing the top three was talent show Britain’s Got Talent, which received 29,561 complaints made between 2020 and 2022. The vast majority of complaints, totalling 24,500, were made against dance troupe Diversity, for their Black Lives Matter performance in 2020.

